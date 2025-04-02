Court stops bike taxi services in Bengaluru

In cities like Bengaluru, motorcycle and scooter taxis run by aggregators like Uber, Ola, and Rapido provide commuters with a cheaper option, albeit slightly risky in terms of safety.

But in Bengaluru, they must cease operations within six weeks unless the government comes out with a specific set of guidelines on the safety and security aspects of two-wheeler taxi services.

Advertisement

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday ordered the suspension of bike taxi services within six weeks, saying that they cannot operate without guidelines that the government must frame. It has directed the government to ensure compliance with the court order.

Advertisement

The orders relating to two-wheeler taxis came on a petition filed by taxi services aggregator Rapido, pleading for the registration of two-wheelers as transport vehicles and the issuance of necessary permits under the Motor Vehicles Act.

In its order, the court also asked the government to frame rules and regulations for bike taxi services within three months. The government maintained that two-wheeler taxis were illegal and could not operate commercially.

Justice BM Shyam Prasad said the transport department cannot be compelled to register motorcycles as transport vehicles or issue contract carriage permits for bike taxis without a proper regulatory framework.

Which is why the aggregator petitioner has been asked to immediately cease operations. There needs to be regulatory clarity before allowing the services to resume, the court said.