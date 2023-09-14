Aircraft with 8 people veers off Mumbai runway in heavy rain

An incident unfolded at Mumbai airport runway on Thursday evening at 5:02 pm when an aircraft, carrying eight individuals, met with an accident during its landing attempt amidst heavy rain. The private aircraft, bearing eight passengers, including the pilot and co-pilot, suffered a runway mishap, resulting in injuries to all on board.

Following the incident, all eight passengers were promptly admitted to Criticare Asia Hospital, located in Mumbai’s Andheri East. The aircraft involved in the incident was identified as the VSR Ventures Learjet 45, with flight registration VT-DBL.

It had been en route from Vizag (Visakhapatnam) to Mumbai when it veered off the runway during the landing procedure.

Preliminary reports suggest that the Mumbai Fire Brigade received the first report of this incident. Weather conditions at the time of landing were challenging, with visibility limited to 700 meters due to the heavy rain.

It’s worth noting that the aircraft belonged to Dilip Buildcon, an infrastructure development company based in Bhopal.

As a consequence of this accident, operations at Mumbai airport, one of the nation’s busiest airports, were significantly disrupted.

The airport has been temporarily closed for operations and is currently undergoing inspection and assessment.

This incident underscores the importance of safety protocols and the swift response of emergency services in times of crisis. As investigations into the accident continue, the aviation community awaits more details on the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.