Former Union Minister Girija Vyas suffers burn injuries in Navratri puja accident

Former Union Minister Dr Girija Vyas sustained burn injuries on Monday when her saree accidentally caught fire from an earthen lamp during Navratri worship at her residence in Udaipur.

The three-term ex-MP was about to conclude her Navratri puja when her saree caught fire, and the flames spread rapidly, causing serious burn injuries, her brother Gopal Sharma said.

Advertisement

She was initially rushed to a nearby private clinic before being referred to a hospital in Ahmedabad for further treatment, Sharma added.

Advertisement

Her condition is reported to be stable and out of danger. However, she may require plastic surgery, which is why she has been sent to Ahmedabad.