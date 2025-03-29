Woman dies in road mishap, four injured

A tragic road accident in the Howrah Maidan area led to the death of a woman, while four others sustained serious injuries. The accident occurred when a private school bus lost control and rammed into a roadside lamppost, creating panic in the area.

According to police and local sources, the school bus was navigating a turn when the driver apparently lost control, causing the vehicle to crash into the lamppost at high speed. Five people were critically injured in the accident and were immediately rushed to Howrah District Hospital. However, doctors declared one woman dead upon arrival. The other four victims remain admitted, with reports suggesting their condition is critical. Eyewitnesses stated that the bus was moving at high speed before the crash, raising questions about whether the accident was due to overspeeding or a possible brake failure. Given that schoolchildren regularly travel in the bus, concerns over its speed and maintenance have surfaced.

Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene and have started an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. The identity of the deceased and the injured persons is being ascertained. Meanwhile, the bus driver is being questioned, and the accident-damaged vehicle has been removed from the site. The incident also led to temporary traffic congestion in the area. Massive fire at Jute Mill in Liluah, Howrah: In a separate incident, a massive fire broke out at a jute mill in Liluah, Howrah, on Thursday evening. A section of the factory was engulfed in flames, sending thick black smoke billowing into the surrounding area and triggering panic among residents and workers. The fire brigade swiftly responded, deploying six fire engines to the scene.

Firefighters worked on a war footing to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway.