Air hostess found dead in Mumbai, identified as Rupal Ogrey

A trainee air hostess was found dead at her flat in the Mumbai neighbourhood of Andheri Friday night.

Rupal Ogrey, a Chhattisgarh native, relocated to Mumbai in April after accepting a position with Air India.

Rupal Ogrey, 25, shared a home with her sister and her boyfriend, who had recently left for home.

When Ms. Ogrey’s family noticed that she hadn’t had any calls on Sunday, they contacted her pals. After visiting the flat and discovering that it was locked from the inside, the friends called the police.

When the officers entered the flat, they saw Ms Ogrey lying in a bloody pool. When she arrived at the adjacent hospital, the staff there immediately pronounced her dead.

Vikram Atwal, a 40-year-old man who worked as a sweeper in the housing society, was located and detained by a dozen police squads. He’s being questioned right now.

The housing society’s security cameras are being checked for cues, according to the police, who also announced the arrest of the main suspect, Vikram Atwal.

The wife of Mr. Atwal, who served as the complex’s housekeeper, is also being questioned by the police, according to reports.