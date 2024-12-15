Aim for inclusive development: J&K LG Sinha to young innovators

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has called upon the youth to translate their ideas into socially useful and commercially viable applications and ensure that fruits of new inventions reach all sections.

Highlighting the transformation in innovation landscape of the country in the past 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the lieutenant governor said India has emerged as one of the global leaders in new inventions, which are seen as critical to the future well-being of society and to drive the nation’s economic growth.

Advertisement

He emphasised that inclusive development and economic growth should be the main aim behind every innovation. “Our focus should also be on innovations that would benefit society at large like water and energy conservation, waste management, precision agriculture, and e-governance,” Sinha said while addressing young innovators at Grand Finale Smart India Hackathon 2024 at Galgotias University.

Advertisement

The LG commended the pioneering initiative by the government of India, celebrating the spirit of innovation and collaboration, and providing a dynamic platform for brightest minds of the country to develop and showcase their creative solutions to real-world problems. “I see Smart India Hackathon as a powerful instrument to bridge the gap between educational institutions and industries,” he said.

Sinha also asked the young innovators to explore diverse areas in the agriculture sector pertaining to soil health, pest infestation, climate change, real-time data, etc.

The lieutenant governor underscored the need to strengthen the partnership between academia, industry, and policymakers to provide solutions to the challenges of society and the nation.

On the occasion, Chancellor Suneel Galgotia and CEO Dr. Dhruv Galgotia announced a 50 per cent scholarship to Jammu and Kashmir students at the request of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Addressing the participants, Suneel Galgotia said the Smart India Hackathon provides a unique platform for unlocking the creativity and innovation inherent in young minds while CEO Dr. Dhruv Galgotia emphasised the university’s dedication to contributing to the vision of a developed India.