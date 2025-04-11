Pakistani terrorist killed in ongoing encounter in Kishtwar

A Pakistani terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter in the Chatroo area of the Kishtwar district in J&K.

“Despite hostile terrain & adverse weather, relentless operations by our brave soldiers continue,” the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said on Friday.

“Based on specific intelligence, a joint search and destroy operation along with J&K Police was launched on 9 April in Chhatroo forest in Kishtwar. Contact was established late evening on the same day. The terrorists were effectively engaged and a firefight ensued”.

“One terrorist has thus far been neutralised”, the Army said on X.

The pictures released by the Army show soldiers carrying on the operation against the terrorists in snow-covered forest slopes. Reports said that Army helicopters and drones were being used to track down the hiding terrorists. Search operations have also been intensified in the Ramnagar area of Udhampur, where a group of terrorists escaped after a brief gunfight with the security forces on Wednesday.

These terrorists barged into the house of a school teacher and asked for food.

Security forces have so far not been able to track down the three terrorists who fled after a brief encounter in the Kathua district, where four policemen were killed in the gunfight. Two Pakistani terrorists of the group were also gunned down. The surviving three terrorists have been on the run for the past fortnight.

Home Minister Amit Shah visited J&K for three days earlier this week. Reviewing the security situation in a meeting in Srinagar, he stressed zero tolerance towards terrorism.