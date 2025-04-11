Symposium celebrates life and legacy of General Zorawar Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, along with Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), organised a symposium, “General Zorawar Singh: Up, Close and Personal”, here on Friday to commemorate the life, military campaigns, and enduring legacy of one of India’s most celebrated military leaders.

The event brought to the fore General Zorawar Singh’s strategic brilliance, mastery in high-altitude warfare, and his pivotal role in shaping the formation of the modern-day state of Jammu and Kashmir and the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regiment of the Indian Army.

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), who was the chief guest at the symposium, unveiled two books – “The Warrior Gurkha” by Madhulika Thapa, daughter of Lieutenant Colonel Dhan Singh Thapa, PVC who was from First Battalion of Eight Gorkha Rifles (now 3rd Battalion the Mechanised Infantry Regiment), and “A Kashmir Knight and the Last 50 Years of the Princely State of J&K” by Lieutenant General Ghanshyam Singh Katoch (Retd). These literary works give an insight into India’s military history and the enduring heritage of the Indian Army, a statement from the army spokesperson read.

Later, General Dwivedi felicitated the winners of the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Essay Competition–2024, organised by CLAWS under the theme “India’s National Security and Emerging Challenges.”

The symposium witnessed participation from esteemed veterans, serving officers – particularly from the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and Ladakh Scouts – their families, and distinguished scholars from academia.