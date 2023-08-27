Ahead of G20 Summit, Pro-Khalistan slogans found on walls of Delhi metro stations

Days ahead of the G20 Summit, several Delhi metro stations in the national capital were Sunday defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti allegedly by people associated with proscribed Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a front for the separatist Khalistan Group. The anti-India slogans were seen on the walls of Shivaji Park, Udyog Nagar, Paschim Vihar, Nangloi, and Punjabi Bagh. The slogans read “India Banega Khalistan (India will become Khalistan) and “Khalistan Zindabad (Long Live Khalistan).”

“Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) also released raw footage of Delhi Metro stations which were defaced with pro-Khalistan slogans,” news agency ANI quoted an officer saying.

“Suspected SFJ activists defaced multiple Metro stations in Delhi — from Shivaji Park to Punjabi Bagh — with pro-Khalistan slogans,” the officer added.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Delhi Police personnel were seen removing the Pro-Khalistan slogans written on the wall of Maharaja Surajmal Stadium Metro Station.

“In more than 5 metro stations somebody has written ‘Delhi Banega Khalistan and Khalistan Zindabad’. Delhi Police is taking legal action against this,” the Delhi Police said.

Case registered under Defacement Act: Delhi Police

DCP Metro Ram Gopal Naik said that a case has been registered against unknown SFJ associates under sections section 153 A, section 505, and the Defacement Act.

The incident has raised security concerns ahead of the 18th G20 Summit scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 in Delhi under India’s presidency. The G20 Summit will be attended by several top leaders of the world, including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

It has also come at a time when the national capital is playing host to the B20 Summit India, 2023. The three-day summit started on August 25 and will end on Sunday. The was attended by around 1,500 delegates from 55 countries. Given the latest defacement incident, the security around metro stations is likely to be increased.