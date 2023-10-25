Actor Vinayakan arrested for creating ruckus at police station under influence of alcohol, released later

Prominent Malayali actor Vinayakan was arrested on Tuesday for creating a ruckus under the influence of alcohol at the Ernakulam North police station.

Later, the actor was released on bail, officers at Ernakulam North police station said, adding that a case was filed against him for raising a ruckus and mouthing obscenities at the police.

“The actor was in a drunken state. A case was registered after a policeman was assaulted and the operations at the police station were impeded. Vinayakan had called the police over to his residence last afternoon in a bid to resolve a family dispute. However, the four police officers, including a female officer, who came to his house were harassed.”

The actor later reached the North Police Station around 7 pm where he was fined for smoking in the police station yard, sources said.

He raised a ruckus after entering the police station, the sources added.

Even as he was being escorted out of the police station for a medical examination, he was misbehaving with the officers, the police said.

The police added that the actor misbehaved with the men in uniform under the influence of alcohol.

The case was filed under the bailable sections of the Kerala Police Act and Vinayakan was released on bail at 10.30 pm.