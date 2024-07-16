Delhi: Gym trainer arrested with illegal firearms

A team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a gym trainer from Jahangir Puri area of North Delhi, for possessing illegal fire arms, the police said on Tuesday.

The man has been identified as Vishal, who is a resident of Jahangir Puri. Two semi-automatic pistols along with 25 live bullets have been recovered from his possession.

Accordingly, a case under the Arms Act has been registered against him, a senior police official said.

According to the police, the accused has studied up to Class 12th and started a job as a gym trainer.

He wanted to establish his supremacy in the illegal gambling business. So he bought illegal weapons.

The police further elaborated that the Crime Banch team received secret information that a criminal carrying illegal arms would come near Mother Dairy in the JahangirPuri area.

Based on this information, a trap was laid to apprehend the accused and he was arrested.

During the interrogation, he revealed that he wanted to establish his supremacy in the illegal organized gambling business in the area and he carries firearms with him in case of any scuffle with the persons involved in these types of organized crime.

He further disclosed that one pistol and some live cartridges were kept by him in his house.

Based on the disclosed details, a team of the crime branch conducted a raid at his house at Jahangir Puri, Delhi, and further one pistol with 22 live cartridges were recovered from his house.

The police are further investigating the case to make further arrests in the organized gambling business in the area.