Wanted for killing a boy in Meerut, accused arrested in Delhi

Wanted in a case of killing a boy in broad daylight in Meerut, a man was arrested in Delhi by a team of the crime branch, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as 42-year-old Vineet Malik, a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. A dedicated team of the AEKC, Crime Branch, Delhi, has been relentlessly tracking Malik, who has been on the run after committing the crime.

The killing that took place on June 8 was a cold-blooded murder of a boy, who was shot in his head in Murad Nagar, Ghaziabad. A case was registered in the matter at the Kankarkheda police station in Meerut, UP.

Equipped with a combination of valuable intelligence in the case, technical surveillance, and inputs received from secret informers, the team managed to track his movements. They arrested him from the Jagatpuri red light after receiving a tipoff, added police officials.

During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the murder, they added.

The accused further revealed that the victim was troubling his niece for quite some time prompting him to eliminate him. On June 5, he, along with his relatives, shot and killed a teenager in Meerut, UP.

The accused belongs to a middle-class family who is employed at the Ordinance Factory in Murad Nagar, Ghaziabad.