Robber connected to gold theft in Telangana and six other cases arrested from Delhi

A team from Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a robber connected to a case of theft in which four kilogrammes of gold were looted from a jewellery shop at gunpoint in Telangana, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sumit Dagar, had been absconding in the said case since 2022.

According to Delhi Police, the theft was committed on December 1, 2022. The Telangana Police subsequently approached Delhi Police for assistance in tracing the offenders, as they were believed to be from Delhi.

Advertisement

Based on the available information, the Anti Gang Squad (AGS) of the Crime Branch conducted a manual surveillance through informers. They located a suspected hideout and conducted a raid in Rohini sector 34, the police said.

Subsequently, the accused was nabbed by the police. It was also learnt that the arrested person was involved in six other cases, including a murder case in Delhi, a police official added.

The robbery case dates back to 2022, when the accused, Sumit, along with his associates Shubham and Sandeep, went to a jewellery shop situated at Kothapet in Hyderabad. They allegedly closed the shutter from inside and opened fire on the staff present there.

In this incident, one jeweller sustained a bullet injury to his chest, while another jeweller received bullet injuries in his left cheek, left arm, and left leg.

Thereafter, Sumit and his associates robbed the outlet and fled with a jewellery bag containing 3-4 kg of gold and cash.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had studied up to class 12th and was involved in the murder of an individual named Imran, with whom he had personal enmity.

The police added that Sumit was a proclaimed offender in the murder case.

He was also accused in an illegal firearm case and was remanded in judicial custody but was granted parole due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Subsequently, he went to Telangana where he stayed with his relatives and got involved in the robbery case.

After this, he went into hiding and frequently changed locations before returning to Delhi in 2023, where he started living with his family by changing his rented addresses.

While in hiding in Rohini, he ran a food cart and lived with his wife, the police added.