Acharya Balkrishna’s birthday celebrated as Herbs Day in Patanjali

Honoured with the title of Vanaushadhi Pandit, Ayurveda Shiromani Revered Acharya Balkrishna’s birthday was celebrated as ‘Herb Day Celebration’ at Yog Bhavan located at Patanjali Yogpeeth-2, Patanjali Wellness Centre.

The programme, started with Yagya and Vedic chanting, dedicated texts and books composed by Acharya Balkrishna and newly-researched medicines.

Conveying birthday greetings to his aide Acharya Balkrishna on the phone from the US, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said, “We are doing both Sevadharma and Sakhadharma together. Acharya Balkrishna is rich in versatility and has done remarkable work in Ayurveda, education, research, writing, social service, agriculture, information and technology, etc. His life is full of tenacity, sacrifice, effort, charity and charity and is inspirational for all of us.”

Advertisement

Acharya Balkrishna is the condensed form of great sages like Maharishi Charak, Sushruta and Dhanvantari. We wish that Acharya ji continue glorifying Sanatan Dharma, Ved Dharma, Rishidharma, Ayurveda Dharma and Seva Dharma by being long-lived, Chiranjeevi, successful, and bright.”

On the occasion, Acharya Balkrishna said the day should benefit everyone. Every year on this day, he presents his report card. This year, as a return gift, they have introduced innovative quality wellness medicines like Renogrit, TB. He also released new medicines for UTI, nasal spray, Livogrit and Immunogrit syrup for children, Chyawanprash jelly as well as new products for animals.

Also, 111 volumes of the ‘World Herbal Encyclopedia’ composed by Acharyashree were released. Hundreds of skilled scientists from Patanjali Research Institute have worked on this epic for years. ‘World Herbal Encyclopaedia’ has been the dream project of Acharya Balkrishna, which was launched today.

Along with this, ‘Flora of Rashtrapati Bhavan’, ‘Medicinal Plants of Rashtrapati Bhavan’, ‘Flora of Sijusa-Arunachal Pradesh’, ‘Man Ke Manke Part-2’ and ‘World Botanical Fund Part-6’ were also released.

Acharya Balkrishna said in ‘Flora of Rashtrapati Bhavan’, 620 plants located in the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex have been illustrated along with the herbarium. Apart from this, there is a description of 401 medicinal plants located in Rashtrapati Bhavan in ‘Medicinal Plants of Rashtrapati Bhavan’.

Releasing the book ‘Evidence-Based Ayurveda’, he said that today’s hypocrisy, deception and show-off are going on in the name of Ayurveda. In the name of Ayurveda, some are giving crushed allopathic pills, while some are feeding heavy metals. He said Patanjali had done the work of propagating the knowledge and science of sages worldwide. The books ‘Microbiology’ and ‘Statistical Methods A Guide’ were also released. In the evening session, a cultural program was organized by the students of the institute’s teaching units and specially invited artists.

On this occasion, Yashdev Shastri, General Secretary of Patanjali Village Industries, said that the birthday is just an excuse; this is the main inspiration of Herbs Day, Acharya Balkrishna’s love for nature. He said that this journey of Patanjali has reached the pinnacle of progress from zero. Acharya ji has an important role in this. We should take this inspiration from the life of Acharya Shri that we become men.

Voluntary blood donation camps and free eye and dental check-up camps were organized under Dr Anurag Varshney, Principal Scientist of Patanjali Research Institute. Acharyaji himself donated blood in the blood donation camp, inspired by which a total of 562 people donated blood. Also, 415 people got their eyes checked in the free eye camp conducted in collaboration with Pradeep Nain. Free spectacles were also distributed to eye patients. 545 people were examined for dental diseases in the dental check-up camp with Dr Kuldeep. On this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna said regular blood donation and physical check-ups are beneficial.

Patanjali distributed lakhs of medicinal plants like Tulsi, Giloy, Ashwagandha, Aloe vera, Neem, Peepal, etc, free of cost. Along with this, 5,000 to 10,000 medicinal plants were distributed free of cost in almost every district of the country by various organisations and units in more than 5000 tehsils and more than 1 lakh villages of 600 districts of the country.