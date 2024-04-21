Amalaki: Patanjali’s Ayurvedic powerhouse

You may have often noticed elders at home mixing Amalaki powder in water and consuming it before major meals, and with good reason. Amalaki, a potent Ayurvedic superfruit, has been revered for centuries as a powerful remedy with multifarious benefits, including relief from digestive issues and boosting immunity.

Though slightly sour and bitter in taste, taking an Amalaki supplement like Patanjali Divya Amla Rasayan doesn’t have to be a bitter experience. It is incredibly convenient to use, coming in powder form, or you can even dry Amalaki fruit at home and chew it or grind it into a fine powder. Curious about the potential benefits of this superfruit? Here’s everything you need to know.

Helps Treat Heartburn

Heartburn occurs when digestive juices back up into the esophagus, causing a burning sensation in the chest. Ayurvedic concoctions and other remedies can be helpful in treating heartburn. The vitamin C in Amalaki makes it a potent choice for alleviating the severity of heartburn.

Advertisement

Good for the Cold

Amalaki, a rich source of Vitamin C, is renowned for its antioxidant properties, which boost the immune system and combat free radicals. Amalaki reduces oxidative stress and lowers the risk of viral proliferation.

Helps Regulate Cholesterol Levels

Understanding the distinction between good and bad cholesterol is crucial. Good cholesterol aids in absorbing excess cholesterol and flushing it out of the body through the liver, while bad cholesterol poses health risks. Amalaki helps regulate bad cholesterol levels. A shot of the juice can reduce the risk of fat accumulation in arterial walls.

Becomes Your Weight Loss Ally

It is a favored choice for those aiming to shed a few kilos due to two factors. It accelerates metabolism and reduces fat deposition while eliminating toxins from the body, both of which directly contribute to weight loss.

In addition to these benefits, the fruit offers several other advantages, including its ability to address age-related issues and its anti-inflammatory properties. Whether opting for an Amalaki supplement or a concentrated Amalaki shot daily, it’s essential to consult an expert regarding the appropriate quantity and frequency of consumption.