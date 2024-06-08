AAP’s Sanjay Singh meets Akhilesh Yadav

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday met Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav at his residence and congratulated him for the historic victory of INDIA 76bloc in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh said that the AAP will work together with INDIA bloc in the future to protect the Constitution and reservation.

AAP leader Singh was in Lucknow on Saturday when met the SP chief at his residence.

Advertisement

He had also addressed a press conference, where he said that the Lok Sabha election of 2024 took place under difficult circumstances.

He claimed that the public mandate has come against inflation, unemployment, and to save the Constitution and democracy

In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, AAP had extended unconditional support to the INDIA bloc that contested in Uttar Pradesh and campaigned for the Samajwadi Party- Congress candidates.

With joint efforts of the constituent parties of the alliance, it bagged more seats than the BJP and its NDA.

Meanwhile, Singh had participated in many public meetings in support of SP-Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

He also campaigned for SP chief Yadav in Kannauj, and apart from this, he also participated in many joint election meetings with the SP leader.