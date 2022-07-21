747 ‘anti-India’ websites, 94 YouTube channels brought down: Govt

The Union Government claimed to have “cracked down” on the websites and You tube channels spreading “false propaganda” against India. Union minister for Information and broadcasting, informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday while responding to a question. Thakur said that the government dealt with forces prejudicial to the national interests sternly by bringing down 747 websites, 94 YouTube channels which indulged in propaganda against the country. He recounted how the Modi Government is acting against all the anti national entities and his ministry cracking down on such cyber resources.

“In 2021-22, the ministry has taken strong action against YouTube channels working against the interest of the country,” he said. Responding to a question in the Upper House, Thakur informed the House that the ministry has acted against 94 YouTube channels, 19 social media accounts and 747 URLs and got them blocked. These actions, he said, have been taken under the Section 69A Information Technology Act 2000.”

The minister further said that the Government has strongly acted against agencies spreading fake news as part of a propaganda on the internet, and thereby working against the sovereignty of the country.

Speaking in the House amidst strong protest by the Opposition parties, he found fault with the protesting members for not attending the meeting organised by the GST council. He said they are protesting without any knowledge.

He also pointed out that while his ministry dealt with the ‘anti-India’ forces on the internet strongly, those protesting in the House did not utter a single word against the forces prejudicial to the country’s interests.