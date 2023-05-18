68.92 lakh families benefit from Ayushman Bharat in UP

Committed to implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision as a mission, the Uttar Pradesh Government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has achieved big on the front of ensuring better health of the poor.

As per the instructions of CM Yogi, Chief Secretary Durgashankar Mishra reviewed the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) on Wednesday and was informed that the steps being taken by the government to safeguard the health of the poor have started showing positive results rapidly in the state.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the positive outcomes of the schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Antyodaya Anna Yojana, Chief Minister Jan Arogya Abhiyan and Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board on the lives of he poor people in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the data available, the government took the resolution to cover 1.16 crore families under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in the last five financial years and has so far benefited 68.92 lakh families from the scheme, achieving 59.01 percent of the target.

Similarly, the government has set a target of 5.83 crore beneficiaries, out of which about two crore poor people have been issued Ayushman cards. The government has also given Rs 2171 crores so far for 17,36,311 pre-approved cards.

Additionally, a target has been set to connect 8.43 lakh families of the state under Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan (MMJAA), out of which 3.79 lakh families have been connected so far successfully achieving about 45 percent of the target. Similarly, the total number of beneficiaries has been fixed at 30.15 lakh, out of which MMJAA cards have already been issued to more than 8 lakhs.

In UP’s Hapur, the hundred percent target of connecting poor families with the Chief Minister’s Jan Arogya Abhiyan has been accomplished. In this sequence, 69 percent families in Amroha, 66 in Shamli, 65 in Ghaziabad, 63 in Bareilly, 63 in Azamgarh, 62 in Muzaffarnagar, 61 in Baghpat, 59 in Hathras and 57 percent in Ambedkar Nagar have been covered under the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan.

Similarly, against the target of connecting 36.34 lakh beneficiary families of Antyodaya Anna Yojana with Ayushman card, the government has so far succeeded in connecting 26.83 lakh families with this scheme, achieving 73.80 percent of the target.

Besides, the government has also set a target of connecting 11.65 lakh families of registered labourers with the Ayushman Bharat Yojana from the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, out of which 7.86 lakh families have been benefited so far achieving 67.52 percent of the target. So far 11,67,332 laborers have been registered by the government.

Notably, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, which was launched in 2018, has completed the task of connecting poor families on a large scale in UP year after year within the stipulated time.

While 28,28,792 cards were issued in the financial year 2018-19, 65,29,407 cards were issued in 2019-20. In the two years of the Covid period, 44,06,370 cards were issued in 2020-21 and 41,53,905 in 2021-22 respectively. While breaking all the old records in 2022-23, 89,06,573 Ayushman Bharat cards have been issued keeping in mind the health needs of the poor people of the state.