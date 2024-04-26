LS polls – II phase: 35.73 % of polling till 1300 hrs in 8 seats of UP

Voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in 8 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh continued at a slow pace with just 35.73 per cent of the total electorate using their franchise till 1300 hrs on Friday.

However even after several efforts, the poll percentage did not show any improvement and continued to lag behind the first phase.

Except for malfunctioning of EVMs at several booths at the start, the polling was peaceful , claimed CEO Navdeep Rinwa here. The faulty EVMs were replaced immediately, he said.

However, reports from Meerut, Noida and Ghaziabad said that there was a scuffle between the voters and security personnel when people wanted to take their mobile phones inside the booths.

Till 0900 hrs, as per the ECI report, the average voting percentage of 8 Lok Sabha constituencies of UP was 11.67 which had gone up to 35.73 per cent at 1300 hrs.

The report said Amroha constituency polled 40.67 per cent till 1300 hrs followed by 38.33 per cent in Meerut, 34.17 per cent in Baghpat, 33.99 per cent in Ghaziabad, 36.05 per cent in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 35.35 per cent in Bulandshahr , 35.55 per cent in Aligarh and 33.70 per cent in Mathura.