650 Indians repatriated from Cambodia, 415 from Myanmar, 548 from Laos: Jaishankar on cyber trafficking

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that the government has taken up seriously the issue of cyber crime trafficking of nationals to South East Asian countries.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour, the minister said that the central government has taken the issue of cyber trafficking very seriously and so far, 650 Indian nationals have been repatriated from Cambodia while from Myanmar the number was 415 from and 548 from Laos.

In response to a query on cyber trafficking raised by Congress MP from Attingal, Adoor Prakash, Jaishankar noted that the Indian government has raised this issue with concerned governments at the political level.

Responding to a question on cyber trafficking and Indian nationals being made to work on cyber scam-related issues in South Asian nations the EAM said, “We take this very very seriously. We have taken it up with all the concerned governments at a political level. So far, 650 Indian nationals have been repatriated from Cambodia, 415 from Myanmar and 548 from Laos.”

“The government also appreciates the gravity of the issue. This is an issue, for which we have to be very vigilant. We have to crack down very hard. So, I have also attached with the answer, the list of cases state-wise for the last three years, what is the action taken report and what is the status of legal proceedings in those cases,” Jaishankar said.

He said that the recruiting agents whose details have been mentioned on the portal will not be allowed to continue in the business and prosecution will be initiated against those against whom there is evidence of any criminality or any violation of law.

Asked about the action taken by the government against the illegal agencies who mislead Indian nationals,” Jaishankar said, “There are a range of issues in this. The cases regarding Russia are in a different category. There (Russia), those cases are being probed by CBI, they are being investigated, the cases have been registered and people have been arrested and they will be prosecuted.”

“We also have cases in respect of those who have been for cyber crimes trafficked to Southeast Asia. They are a different category. In their cases too, we have asked the state governments to initiate, in many cases prosecution against agents, where we have information against them.”

“A bulk of the cases,” he said, “where we have put on our portal, the recruiting agents who we have found in violation of the rule, what it does is that they will not be allowed to continue in this business and wherever there is evidence of any criminality or any violation of the law, they will be prosecuted and in many cases, prosecution is underway,” Jaishankar said.

Earlier in July, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the Prime Minister of Laos. During their meeting, Jaishanakar had taken up the issue of the trafficking of Indian nationals through cyber scam centres. He also discussed the relief and rescue of Indians with the foreign ministers of Cambodia and Thailand.

In a post on X, he had said, “During my call on the Prime Minister of Lao PDR, took up the issue of the trafficking of Indian nationals through cyber scam centers. Appreciate the ongoing cooperation of Lao PDR government in the rescue and relief of our citizens. Also discussed the matter with the Foreign Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand.”