BIMSTEC Summit: PM Modi, Myanmar’s Aung Hlaing discuss quake relief, bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar’s military-led government, on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, discussing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and extend support following the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar.

This marks the first bilateral meeting between the two leaders during PM Modi’s third term in office.

Taking to X, PM Modi shared details of the meeting, saying, “Met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. Once again expressed condolences on the loss of lives and damage of property in the wake of the recent earthquake.”

“India is doing whatever is possible to assist our sisters and brothers of Myanmar in this critical time,” he added.

Following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that claimed over 3,000 lives, India launched Operation Brahma, positioning itself as a first responder in line with its Neighbourhood First and Act East policies.

Under the operation, India has dispatched tonnes of medical supplies and relief materials to Myanmar.

PM Modi had earlier expressed deep sorrow over the disaster and conveyed India’s condolences directly to Min Aung Hlaing, reaffirming India’s commitment to assisting Myanmar during this crisis.

Apart from discussing earthquake relief, the two leaders also explored ways to enhance cooperation between their countries.

“We also discussed bilateral relations between India and Myanmar, particularly in sectors like connectivity, capacity building, infrastructure development, and more,” PM Modi posted on X.