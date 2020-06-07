At least 5 unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces on Sunday at Reban in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Troops of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Army, CRPF and J&K Police cordoned off the area and launched a search for the terrorists in the village following credible intelligence inputs about the presence of these terrorists.

Initial reports suggested that 5 to 6 terrorists were hiding there but a police spokesman said that 3 have been killed and the operation was continuing.

The encounter broke out in the morning and after several hours these terrorists were eliminated. The terrorists indiscriminately fired at the security forces.

The authorities snapped internet service in the district as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of rumours and assembly of stone pelters in the area.

The identity of the killed terrorists was being established, informed Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar.

Further details were awaited.