Civilian shot dead by terrorists in Rajouri district of Jammu

A government employee was shot dead on Monday evening by terrorists outside a mosque in the Rajouri district of Jammu.

The killing took place hours after DGP RR Swain reviewed the security situation ahead of the Lok Sabha election for the Anantnag seat. Most parts of Rajouri fall in the Anantnag constituency.

Police said that Mohammad Razaq, resident of Kunda Tope, Shahdara Sharief, was critically injured in the firing incident at his native village. He succumbed while being shifted to the hospital.

Razaq was an employee in the social welfare department and his brother is a soldier in the Territorial Army.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and search has been initiated to nab the attackers.

Further details are awaited.