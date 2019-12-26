The district administration in Lucknow has issued notice to 46 rioters including a former IPS officer in connection with the protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday.

The list was prepared by the Hazratganj Police and it is reported that the properties of those involved in the violence would be attached.

Police have identified the people involved on the basis of CCTV footage.

Read: UP Police releases photos, videos of men firing at cops during protests against CAA

Apart from the former IG SR Darapuri, the list also includes Mohammad Shoaib of Rihai Manch and Congress leader Sadaf Zafar among others.

On the violence and the properties damaged due to it, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath had earlier said to attach the properties of those involved to compensate for the loss to the state.

In this regard, he gave instructions to the authorities after which the district administration identified the rioters and sent them notices.

As per the reports, the rioters were asked to reply within one week. If they fail to prove their innocence, then they will have to compensate the government for the loses. If they fail, then legal action will be taken which will result in jail for them.

“We have started this action following the guidelines of the Supreme Court. The loss is estimated in crores. After assessing the damage, the amount of penalty will be fixed for those who indulged in violence,” Abhishek Prakash, District Magistrate of Lucknow said.

According to reports, an estimated property worth Rs 3 crores was damaged during the violent protests in several districts of Uttar Pradesh. 35 vehicles were reported to be damaged in the four police station areas namely Hazratganj, Kaiserbagh, Thakurganj and Hasanganj on December 19.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has reportedly released a series of photos and videos of violent protesters firing at the cops during protests against the CAA.

In photos released by the police, a man in a blue jacket is seen walking around with a gun. Another person was also captured in photos firing at the cops.