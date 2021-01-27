In a terrorist attack in Kulgam district, south Kashmir, on Wednesday morning, four soldiers were injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade on a road opening party (ROP) of the Indian Army, said the officials.

The Army officials said that the attack took place when troops were doing a sanitisation drill in the general area of Shamsipura at Khanabal in Kulgam.

The four soldiers have received splinter injuries in the terrorist attack and have been taken to Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar after they were provided first aid.

“Terrorists lobbed grenade on Army’s Road Opening Party during the sanitisation drill at 1015 hours today in general area Shamshipura, Khanabal, Kulgam. Four soldiers sustained splinter injuries. Provided first aid and have been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital,” the army said in a statement.

Additional forces have been brought in to catch the attackers. The area has been cordoned off and an operation has been started.

(With IANS inputs)