About 30 militants have been killed after a fresh spate of violence in Manipur. On Sunday, officials reported that armed groups and security forces engaged in fighting at more than half a dozen locations across Manipur. The recent clashes started after the armed force started to de-arm communities to bring harmony.

On Sunday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh told reporters that the recent clash was between Kuki militants and security forces, and not between rival communities.

“In retaliatory and defensive operations against these terrorist groups who are using sophisticated arms against the civilian population, around 30 of these terrorists have been killed in different areas. A few have also been arrested by the security forces”, CM Singh said. Earlier in the day, Army Chief General Manoj Pande met with Singh to talk about the Army’s efforts to restore peace and the current security situation in Manipur.

An official stated that according to their information, firing has been reported from Sugnu in Kakching, Kangvi in Churachandpur, Kangchup in Imphal West, Sagolmang in Imphal East, Nungoipokpi in Bishenpur, Khurkhul in Imphal West and YKPI in Kangpokpi.

Conflicts have till now claimed more than 75 lives

New roadblocks have likewise come up in regions monitored by ladies. According to the official, there was also an unconfirmed report that a Meitei group had looted arms from the Kakching police station.

Ethnic conflicts which have claimed more than 75 lives originally broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the slope regions on May 3 to protest the Meitei people group’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by strain over the expulsion of Kuki residents from reserve forest land, which had prompted a progression of smaller agitations.

Meiteis make up about 53% of Manipur’s population, most of whom live in the Imphal Valley. Another 40% of the population is made up of tribal Nagas and Kukis who live in the hill districts.