3 jail officers suspended on inmate’s threat call to Rajasthan CM

Three senior jail officers have been suspended following an inmate’s threatening mobile call to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, officials said on Monday.

The Additional SP Lalsot in Dausa district Lokesh Sonwal told media on Sunday in the wee hours and then in morning at 6 am, Dausa SP received a phone call from Jaipur that an individual from either Shyalawas jail or this location, called up control room and issued a threat related to the Chief Minister.

“The SP immediately issued directions to verify it…We, along with the jail administration, investigated the location. The man was identified and the mobile that was used to issue the threat was recovered from him. FIR has been registered, investigation is underway…The man is from Darjeeling and is serving his sentence”, the ASP said.

Finding negligence and dereliction of duty, the DIG Prison Monica Agarwal served suspension notice to three officers: acting Superintendent Kailash Sharma, Jailor Bihari Lal and Head Warner Avdhesh Kumar. On search operation, about 10 mobile handsets from prisoners including one from accused who turned off his mobile after making the threat call, a senior cop of Jaipur police Commissioner said.

Dausa Special Central jail inmate Nemo made a call in Jaipur PCR at 2:30 a.m. and another at 6:00 a.m. Accused inmate allegedly threatened to kill the CM. The accused has been integrated by senior cops of intelligence and police headquarters.