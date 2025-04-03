Bomb threat triggers evacuation at Jaipur District Collectorate

Security agencies on Thursday evacuated the entire District Collectorate premises here following a bomb threat.

The Collector, Dr Jitendra Kumar Soni, received an email on his official email ID around 1115 hours conveying that a bomb had been planted on the collectorate premises, which would blow off around 1500-1530 hours, Additional Police Commissioner Kunwar Rastradeep said.

A thorough search operation was soon launched by the ATS, the bomb disposal squad, and the sniffer dog squad, with full security protocol in place to detect the explosive, and the entire premises were sanitised.

District Collector Dr Soni, Additional District Magistrates (ADMs), and higher police officials were present to supervise the operation.

The staff and officers were advised to return after 1530 hrs, Rastradeep said. No explosives have been found so far, he added.