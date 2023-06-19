Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » India » 26 injured as bus rams into bridge in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh

26 injured as bus rams into bridge in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh

At least 26 people were injured after a bus they were travelling in rammed into a bridge near Gharghoda Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district on Monday morning, the police said.

ANI | New Delhi | June 19, 2023 10:04 am

Representational image (Photo: SNS)

Advertisement

At least 26 people were injured after a bus they were travelling in rammed into a bridge near Gharghoda Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district on Monday morning, the police said.

According to officials, the incident took place after the bus driver allegedly lost control and ended up ramming the vehicle into the parapet wall of the bridge. “The incident took place near Gharghoda in Raigarh district on Monday morning,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Deepak Mishra told ANI.

He said, “A total of 26 people were injured in the accident. Two of them are critically injured and have been sent to Raigarh medical college.”
Further details are awaited.

Earlier on May 24, two persons were killed while over 20 others were injured when a city bus they were travelling in overturned in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district.

According to officials, the incident took place at Gharghoda-Charbhata turn in Raigarh district. The bus was coming from Lailunga to Raigarh when it overturned leaving two of its passengers dead on the spot.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Several injured as bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat
Two schoolgirls injured in roof collapses; no loss of life in Doda quake
Three children charred in cylinder blast in MP’s Bhind district

Advertisement