Dominant start by Shrikrishna Suryanarayan in men’s 6-Red Snooker nationals

Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma
A body of a Naxal was recovered following an encounter between Naxals and security forces under Bhejji PS limit in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, officials said.
Shrikrishna Suryanarayan (PSPB) came up with superb breaks of 52 and 108 to beat Chhattisgarh’s Md Tausif 4-0 (69-13, 65-44, 63-25,109-0)
Shrikrishna Suryanarayan (PSPB) came up with superb breaks of 52 and 108 to beat Chhattisgarh’s Md Tausif 4-0 (69-13, 65-44, 63-25,109-0) in the round-robin league phase of the 6-Red Snooker section of the 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Monday.
Meanwhile, multiple-time World Champion and National title winner in snooker and billiards, Pankaj Advani (PSPB) recorded breaks of 103, 107 &134 in his 4-0 victory over Peter Paul (RSPB), while defending champion Kamal Chawla beat his RSPB colleague Nitesh Madan 4-1, with a break of 121 being the highlight.
Among other matches, Brijesh Damani (PSPB) beat Mayur Garg (Guj) 4-1, Laxman Rawat (PSPB) edged out Vijay Nichani (TN) 4-3, Anurag Giri (MP) defeated Tushar Sahay (Guj) 4-1 and Shahbaaz Khan (Mah) eased past Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) 4-0.
Advertisement
Advertisement