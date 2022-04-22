2 Ukrainians detained by Railway Police in Assam

Two Ukrainians who illegally entered India were apprehended by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Badarpur in Assam’s Karimganj district, Officials reported on Friday

On Thursday night, GRP police seized Chrisinsky Volodimir, 39, and Nazari Voznyuk, 21, while they traveled on the Tripura Sundari Express train between Agartala and New Delhi (Anand Vihar).

The Ukrainians, according to GRP sources, were traveling without legal passports and other documents. The inmates were then released and handed over to Karimganj police.

According to a police official, the Ukrainian embassy in India has been approached to verify data.

According to the police officer, the detainees had relocated out of Ukraine before Russia’s invasion of the country began.

The Ukraine nationals entered Tripura before boarding the weekly Tripura Sundari Express, but Assam police are still investigating.

(with inputs from IANS)