In yet another incident of crime against children, two minor sisters aged 9 and 10 years, were repeatedly raped by their relative and his friend for the past many days in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district.

The two accused Mantu Mull (22) and his friend Amit Singh (25) have been arrested after the victims’ family lodged an FIR on Tuesday.

Mau Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Arya said that both the girls have been sent for medical examination.

According to the complaint filed by the family which stays in Madhuban village, the accused men were raping the girls for past many days and had threatened to kill them in case they told about this to anybody.

When an elder sister of the girls, who works outside the town, reached home on Sunday, the two informed her of the matter after which she told the rest of the family.

According to the Station Officer Madhuban, Sanjiv Kumar Dubey, both accused have been booked under section 376 d (gang-rape) and appropriate sections of POCSO Act and have been sent to jail.