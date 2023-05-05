2 Army soldiers killed, 4 injured in gunfight with terrorists in Rajouri

Two soldiers of the Army were killed and four others including an officer were injured in Kandi area of Rajouri on Friday in an encounter with terrorists involved in the recent killing of five soldiers in an ambush in Poonch.

A defence spokesman said that the two soldiers were martyred as terrorists exploded an explosive device that caused injuries to four other troops. The injured have been flown to Udhampur based command hospital.

He said there was a likelihood of casualties of terrorists who are trapped in the area.

In a statement, the Northern Command said that the “Indian Army columns have been conducting relentless intelligence based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an army truck in Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in Jammu region.”

“On specific information about the presence of terrorists in Kandi Forest in Rajouri Sector, a joint operation was launched on May 3. At about 0730 hours on 5 May, a search team established contact with a group of terrorists well entrenched in a cave. The area is thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs.The terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation. The Army team has suffered two fatal casualties with injuries to four more soldiers including an officer.”

“Additional teams from the vicinity have been directed to the site of the encounter. The injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur”.

“As per initial reports a group of terrorists are trapped in the area. There is a likelihood of casualties in terrorist groups. The operation is in progress. Further details are being ascertained,” the statement added.