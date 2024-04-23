Logo

# India

J-K: Security heightened in Rajouri after man shot dead

Security has been heightened, including the frisking of vehicles in Rajouri, after a man was shot dead by unidentified persons on Monday evening, police said.

ANI | New Delhi | April 23, 2024 7:50 am

Visuals from the spot (Photo:ANI)

The firing incident took place in Kunda Top in J-K’s Rajouri.

“Security heightened after a man, identified as Mohd Razaq, was shot dead by unidentified persons in Kunda Top, Rajouri. Forces have cordoned off the area,” said Rajouri Police
Security forces were seen conducting random checks of vehicles and frisking of people following the incident.

Forces have cordoned off the area, and an investigation has been initiated to nab the attackers, they said.
Further details are awaited.

