1,625 candidates in fray for first phase of Lok Sabha polls

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said 1,625 candidates are in the fray for the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls to be held on April 19.

The poll panel also said that 1,210 candidates will fight the polls in the second phase of the election.

It may be mentioned that 15 assembly constituencies in Outer Manipur parliamentary seat will go to polls in the first phase and 13 seats will go to polls in the second phase. There are four contesting candidates from Outer Manipur.

“Overall, for the first phase, there are 1,625 contesting candidates across 21 states and Union territories with 1,491 male candidates and 1,34 female candidates,” the EC said in a communiqué.

In the first phase, polling will be held in 102 LS seats spread across 21 states/Union territories.

According to the poll panel, 1,206 candidates from 12 States and Union Territories along with four candidates from Outer Manipur parliamentary seat will contest elections in the second phase, scheduled to take place on 26th April.

“A total of 2,633 nominations were filed for 88 parliamentary constituencies across 12 States and UTs going for polls in the second phase for the LS elections. After the scrutiny 1,428 nominations were found to be valid. The last date for withdrawal of candidature was 8th April,” the ECI said.

The poll panel further said, “Kerala has a maximum of 500 nominations from 20 parliamentary constituencies, followed by 491 nominations from 14 seats in Karnataka. Minimum of 14 nominations were received from one seat in Tripura. Nanded parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra received a maximum of 92 nominations.”

The general elections will be held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June. The results will be declared on 4th June.