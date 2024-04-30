ECI reluctant to act against objectionable hoardings, alleges Bharadwaj

The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was non-committal on their complaint the party had made against the objectionable hoarding installed by the BJP.

Bhardwaj said AAP leaders had gone to the ECI to inquire about the status of their complaint. But the officials of the poll panel replied they were not bound to answer the queries or inform as to what action has been taken in this regard.

Bharadwaj, while speaking to reporters later, rued that almost a month after filing the complaint, no action has been taken so far.

He also alleged that the poll panel is reluctant to take action against such complaints.

Replying to a question over AAP’s campaign song issue, Bharadwaj said the party has told the poll panel that it feels there is no such problem with the lyrics in the theme song and has accordingly given its explanation to the commission.

Bharadwaj was accompanied by AAP leader Atishi and others.

AAP leaders, including Pankaj Gupta, Atishi, and others, visited the poll panel’s office on April 5 and gave a written complaint to the Delhi CEO (chief electoral officer).