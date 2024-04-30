Tripura: 27 state govt employees suspended for violation of MCC

After the Lok Sabha elections in Tripura, 27 employees across various state departments found themselves suspended over alleged violations of the model code of conduct (MCC).

According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer Puneet Agarwal, action was taken against the employees for their negligence of election-related duties.

In a letter directed to the higher authorities of the respective departments, Agarwal stressed the importance of taking disciplinary action against the suspended employees within their departments.

Advertisement

The letter highlighted the significance of maintaining electoral integrity and adhering to prescribed protocols during the electoral process.

Moreover, Agarwal specified that any department seeking to lift the temporary suspension of its employees must first obtain consent from the Election Commission of India (ECI). This process requires coordination through the Chief Election Officer’s office in the state.