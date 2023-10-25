14 kids infected with HIV in UP hospital: “Unforgivable crime of BJP” says Kharge

The president of the Indian National Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on Wednesday over children receiving blood transfusions in an Uttar Pradesh hospital who tested positive for HIV, Hepatitis B, and C. Kharge claimed that the children were “innocent children suffering the punishment for an unforgivable crime” committed by the saffron party.

The double-engine government has caused double the illness in our healthcare system. Infected blood was provided to 14 thalassemia patients in a government hospital in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

As a result, the children developed dangerous infections such HIV AIDS and Hepatitis B and C. It is sad that there has been such egregious neglect,” Kharge remarked on X.

In a startling development on Monday, the state-run Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, discovered that 14 youngsters receiving blood transfusions tested positive for HIV and hepatitis. Doctors claim that in addition to the Thalassemia that initially required the transfusions, the youngsters now face an increased danger of suffering from another disease.

The 14 children, who range in age from 6 to 16, are among the 180 thalassemia patients receiving blood transfusions at the centre, according to officials. Seven of the afflicted children tested positive for HIV, five for Hepatitis C, and five for Hepatitis B.

The children are said to be from a variety of states, including Kannauj, Kanpur City, Dehat, Farrukhabad, Auraiya, and Etawah.

Under the Viral Hepatitis Control Programme, district-level officials will identify the source of the infection. According to an official, the team will search for the site of infection for both HIV and hepatitis.