1082 Police personnel awarded on I-Day

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, a total of 1,082 Police personnel have been awarded Police Medals, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Among the majority of the 347 Gallantry Awards, 204 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu & Kashmir, 80 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremism affected areas, and 14 personnel for their gallant action in North-East Region.

Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 109 are from CRPF, 108 are from J&K Police, 19 are from BSF, 42 are from Maharashtra, 15 are from Chhattisgarh, and the remaining from the other States/UTs and CAPFs.

Besides, 87 medals are being awarded as President’s Police medal for distinguished service, while 648 are being awarded for the police medal for meritorious services.