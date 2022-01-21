1000 ‘DRONE SHOW’ to light up beating the retreat Ceremoney

One thousand drones would light up the sky at ‘Beating the Retreat Ceremony in Delhi on January 29, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology Jitendra Singh here on Friday.

With this India has become the fourth country after China, Russia & UK to carry out such a large scale show with 1000 drones. The ‘DRONE SHOW’ would last for ten minutes and would showcase the government’s achievements through many creative formations in the dark sky, said a senior officer of the Defence Ministry.

The project has been developed indigenously. All the necessary components including hardwares, softwares, flight controller, GPS precision, motor controller, and Ground Control Station (GCS) algorithms were developed by Botland Dynamics in association with the Ministry of Defence.

The Botlab Dynamics is a start-up supported by Technology Development Board (TDB), under DST and incubated at Indian Institute of Technology. DST has financially supported the project “Design and Development of a Reconfigurable Swarming System Consisting of 500-1000 Drones for 3D Choreographed Drone Light Shows”.

TDB was constituted with a unique mandate to provide financial assistance to Indian industrial concerns and other agencies, attempting development and commercial application of indigenous technologies, or adapting imported technologies to wider domestic applications.