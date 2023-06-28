What are QS rankings? Readers explore as IIT makes it to the list

IIT Bombay, one of the prominent institutions in India, has made significant progress in the latest edition of the QS World University Rankings 2024. It has climbed 23 spots to secure the 149th position among the top universities worldwide. In this article, we will provide you with information regarding the QS rankings, as readers’ interest in this topic continues to grow.

The Guardian described the QS World University Rankings in September 2015 as the most credible and influential rankings in their category.

Over time, QS has expanded its rankings portfolio to include various assessments such as the QS World University Rankings by Subject, regional rankings for Asia, Latin America, Europe, Central Asia, and the Arab Region, as well as MBA rankings and the QS Best Student Cities rankings. In 2022, QS introduced the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability.

In 2009, QS and THE (Times Higher Education) went their separate ways to create independent university rankings: the QS World University Rankings and THE World University Rankings.

The QS rankings have faced criticism due to their dependence on subjective indicators and reputation surveys, which can vary and lead to a continuous cycle. Additionally, there are concerns about the reliability and trustworthiness of the data used by QS to produce these rankings worldwide.

Many have voiced their concerns about the heavy emphasis on reputation in the QS rankings, as it accounts for 50% of the overall score. The methodology behind the academic reputation survey has also faced scrutiny and criticism.