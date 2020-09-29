Many biological and physical changes along with chemical ones start to appear when a woman gets pregnant. If you are getting scratch marks during and after pregnancy it means you are normal. As per the American Academy of Dermatology, about 90% of women get them sometime after their sixth or seventh month of pregnancy.

When your body grows faster than your skin, the elastic fibers just under the surface of the skin break. And this leads to stretch marks. Heidi Waldorf, MD, an associate clinical professor of dermatology in New York City says that you gain about 30 pounds during the 9 months you are pregnant.

The growth that happens to your body, causes stretch marks mostly near the breasts and abdomen area, they may also grow near the thighs, upper arms, and buttocks. The severity of stretch marks depends on your genes too, if your mother had then probably you will have too.

Along with the appearance of stretch marks, the skin tends to sag and become dry and itchy due to lack of moisture. Unfortunately, there is no magic pill or cream that would prevent stretch marks. However, anyone can follow a simple skincare regime during pregnancy to help eliminate or reduce stretch marks. Few easy steps are shared below:

Apply almond, sesame, and coconut oil: Indulge in a light oil massage every night before bed. This will help in building skin elasticity while increasing your blood flow.



Use aloe vera gel: It will promote healing and soothes your skin. Use the fresh gel from the aloe vera rather than the one available in the market.

Honey and egg white mask: The antiseptic property of honey works in reducing stretch marks. And egg white is rich in protein, which helps rejuvenate the skin and makes it look fresh.

Massage with shea butter or cocoa butter: They are the primary ingredients present in most of the body lotions. They work just like oils, just apply them every night going to bed.

Keep your skin hydrated by drinking lots of water: Take at least 10 to 12 glasses of water every day to protect your skin from toxins and to keep it hydrated.

Put lemon or potato juice: Lemons are rich in vitamin C, also their acidic properties help reduce stretch marks. Potatoes are rich in phytochemicals, polyphenols, and carotenoids, which improve skin texture.

Exercise regularly and eat a balanced diet: Work out with the areas of stretch marks gently, it will tone the muscles while generating new tissues. A balanced diet is essential for healthy skin, so eat more proteins and healthy fats with lots of raw vegetables and fruits.