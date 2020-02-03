Stretch marks are very common, especially among women. They can be easily visible on the waist, thighs, buttocks and many other places. These stretch marks look ugly and one feels uncomfortable wearing clothes that reveal stretch marks. If you are also facing the same problem, we have got you covered. To lighten your stretch marks, here is a wonderful plant with healing properties.

We are talking about aloe vera which is enriched with enzymes, nutrients and vitamins. It improves skin elasticity and heals stretch marks. If you have an aloe vera plant or store-bought aloe vera gel, here’s how you can use it to get rid of stretch marks.

Gel

It is one of the easiest and most effective ways to treat your stretch marks. You just need to apply the gel to the affected area. Simply mix a few tablespoons of aloe vera gel with the oil from two vitamin E capsules and mix well. Use this gel to massage the area for a few minutes and then leave it on for about an hour. Wash off or let it stay more if you don’t have to go out. Repeat twice a day for best results.

Scrub

It helps in removing the dead skin cells from the surface of the skin and promotes blood circulation. To prepare this scrub, mix equal amounts of aloe vera gel with ground coffee and massage it on the stretch marks for a few minutes. Let it stay for about 20 minutes before washing off or cleaning it with a damp cloth. Follow every alternate day to see quicker results.

Mask

Mixing other skin nourishing and healing ingredients with aloe vera increases its potency and helps reduce stretch marks faster. In a bowl, add two tablespoons of aloe vera gel, one teaspoon almond oil and a tablespoon of honey. Mix the ingredients together to form a paste and apply evenly all over your stretch marks. Let it stay for 30 minutes before washing off with water. Repeat this at least twice a week to see your stretch marks disappear in 2-3 weeks.