Shea butter is extracted from the nuts of the shea tree. It has components which actually get absorbed into the skin as it melts at body temperature. The solution to many skin issues, it is found in many beauty products including lotions, creams, etc. Shea butter is actually a wonderful choice when it comes to finding a natural beauty product for the skin or hair.

Here are some of the ways in which shea butter can be used.

Moisturizer

Shea butter can actually be used as an excellent moisturizer for the body. It contains natural vitamins and fatty acids which holds the moisture in the skin and keeps it hydrated for long. It is a boon for dry skin people and does not clog pores.

Stretch marks

Shea butter helps in the production of collagen and improving elasticity for the skin. The application of shea butter on the affected areas will actually lighten the stretch marks, giving smooth skin.

Haircare

Shea butter helps in regeneration. It has regenerative effects on the hair and scalp. Applying it on hair and scalp can strengthen the hair strands and reduces breakage. Since it is rich in vitamins A and E, it soothes dry hair and mends split ends.