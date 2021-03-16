The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will now plant trees that have nutritional value under its ‘Plantation Jan Andolan’ this year.

This will be done to improve nutrition among women and children.

According to the government spokesman, the National Medicinal Plants Board, under the Ayush ministry, has recommended that trees with high medicinal and nutritional value should be planted at aanganwadi centres in the state.

The Ayush ministry has recommended plantation of aonla, khajur, jamun, anar, bel, papaya, agast, gambhaari and sahjan trees, among others.

The state government will incorporate these species in the 121 varieties that will be planted this year.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that 30 crore trees will be planted in the state during the monsoon season in July.

Last year, Sahjan trees were planted in villages and in areas close to slums so that people from economically weaker sections could use the fruits from the tree as a vegetable.