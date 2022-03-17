This holi, learn and understand the concept of consent

We always hear the phrase ‘Bura na mano, Holi hai’ from the people around us at the festival of holi. But now, it’s time to change this phrase or you can say put a full stop to this phrase.

Holi is the festival of colors. It embarks us on the path of enlightenment by discarding all our negative attributes. Holi colors are marked as a revolutionary change in our life. We add bright hues as a part of our life by renouncing darkness from all corners of our life. On Holi, we forget about our cast and creed by mingling our hearts with each other. This festival marks the triumph of good over evil as Prahalad endowed victory over Holika.

But unfortunately, a few miscreants have perceived Holi as an excuse for eve-teasing. They are far away from the concept of consent. They just target innocent people around them by hiding behind the curtains of colors. In the guise of hues, they practice some evil activities which leave a dark stain over the person’s life.

A monster will always be a monster and chase the victim by creating a never-ending vicious circle of stigma and mental turmoil.

You agree or not every year on holi one or the other person around us, especially girls, goes through this feeling on the festival of joy and happiness. These monsters just trying to damage the souls by damaging the bodies.

They just try to tease us, molest us by either throwing balloons, putting color by saying that so-called phrase ‘Bura na mano, holi hai’, or looking at us (just like the hungry wolf).

But, hang on! why we should not feel bad, why we should always compromise. It is our choice who will put color on us, or with whom we want to play holi. So, this holi let’s take a pledge, to give a strong answer to these monsters, become vigilant because ‘From this holi, bura mano’. This will be the true celebration of Holi.