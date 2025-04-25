Youth lynched for protesting eve-teasing

A youth was lynched after he raised his voice against a group of youths who were allegedly eve-teasing his live-in partner.

The incident occurred at Gouranganagar in the New Town area on Wednesday night. Three persons have been arrested by police so far in connection with the incident.

According to police, Sanket Chattopadhyay who used to stay with his live-in partner in a flat at Gouranganagar died at N R S Medical College Hospital on Thursday where he was brought with severe bleeding on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred when his live-in partner came down on road in front of their flat after they had a heated exchange of words with each other on some private issues on Wednesday midnight.

A group of around three drunken youths teased his girlfriend using obscene words when she was sitting alone on the road close to the flat. They also beat her up when she tried to save herself from the hands of criminals. Sanket rushed to the spot after hearing her shouting.

The criminals beat him up with bamboo and bricks when he protested against them for outraging the modesty of his partner. He sustained severe bleeding injuries and locals took him to the N R S Medical Hospital in serious condition where he died this morning.

Sanket’s sister alleged: “Local residents could not also come to the spot to rescue my brother when he was severely beaten up by the criminals. He was beaten to death to save her.”

The accused were produced before the court by police today.