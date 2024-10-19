Eve-teasing plaint: 2 arrested

Two youths from neighbouring Hooghly were arrested from a community Lakshmi Puja pandal at a village in Kalna last night after two local women lodged a complaint of eve-teasing and making ugly gestures at them.

At Dharmadanga village where a community Lakshmi Puja is arranged for many years by the Hindus and Muslims, a small fair is also held besides the pandal where people from different parts of East Burdwan, Hooghly assemble. The youths, Utpal Das and Girindranath Majhi from a bordering Hooghly village also had joined. Near a giant wheel, the victim women were waiting for their friends where the accused had made ugly gestures at them, the police said.

Rohan Mallik, a youth, meanwhile was arrested from Krishnapur locality within the Burdwan PS area last night after he allegedly had thrashed an elderly couple in an inebriated state. The couple, police said, had opposed ugly dance by the youth in front of their house at around midnight hours.

