Will Exes Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor Unite for Jab We Met 2?

One of the most adored films is Jab We Met, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor. The 2007 romantic comedy was well received at release and continues to rule hearts to this day.

With frequent requests from the audience, it appears that the movie will now have a sequel. The owner of Ashtavinayak, Raj Mehta, will produce the film under the Gandhar Films label, according to the entertainment portal. The formation of Gandhar Films & Studio Private Limited in 2021 marked Gandhar Group’s entry into the entertainment industry after 30 years in the oil refinery sector. Imtiaz Ali, according to some reports, is likely to direct the sequel too.

While the producers of Jab We Met 2 have not yet made a formal announcement, it is currently unknown if ex-couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor will reunite for the film and reprise their roles as Geet and Aditya, respectively.

When Shahid Kapoor discussed the potential sequel with Siddharth Kannan prior to Jab We Met’s re-release, he said, “It really depends on the quality of that story. Therefore, if a script calls for a sequel and I believe it to be the kind of script that you read and think, “Man, this will be better than the original, this can match up to the original,” I would do it. However, if I believe it isn’t and I’m just trying to capitalize on the brand value of the original thing to do, I feel that “why are you doing it, don’t do it.”

The 42-year-old actor gave Kareena even higher accolades, saying that no other actress could have performed Geet as well as she did. “I cannot comment on my role, but for Geet (Kareena Kapoor’s character), I really doubt anybody else will be able to do that kind of justice,” he continued.