Who is Trisha Shetty, Miss Diva Universe 2023 Runner-up?

Trisha Shetty, hailing from Karnataka, secured the esteemed title of First Runner-up at Miss Diva Universe 2023. Now, let’s delve into her remarkable journey.

At 22 years of age, Trisha stands as a graduate in Psychology, model, and actor, epitomizing versatility and dedication on life’s grand stage.

Her passion for dance has led her down diverse paths, mastering Bharatnatyam, Kathak, and the captivating rhythms of belly dance. Her Instagram, followed by thousands, becomes a canvas for sharing her mesmerizing dance performances through photos and videos.

Trisha’s academic background in psychology provided her with the opportunity to engage with individuals spanning generations, from children to the elderly. Her focus extended to promoting creative education for children with disabilities, utilizing the power of art and expression.

Before gracing the Miss Diva Universe 2023 stage, Trisha had previously participated in Femina Miss Goa 2020, showcasing her early involvement in the world of beauty pageantry.

Her modeling journey has been a substantial part of her life, culminating in numerous experiences and appearances in various fashion shows, including prominent events like the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour and Times Fashion Week.

Trisha Shetty also exhibits a penchant for travel, capturing her experiences and sharing them across her social media platforms.

Miss Diva is an integral segment of the Femina Miss India pageant. It is primarily responsible for selecting India’s representatives for international beauty pageants. That includes Miss Universe and Miss Supranational.

The reigning Miss Universe India is Shweta Sharda, who received her crown from the outgoing titleholder, Divita Rai. Shweta will carry India’s hopes to the Miss Universe 2023 competition.

Meanwhile, Miss Diva Supranational is Sonal Kukreja, who was crowned by Pragnya Ayyagari, Miss Supranational Asia 2023. Sonal will represent India in the forthcoming Miss Supranational 2024 event.